LIMA Oct 24 Peru's benchmark stock index .IGRA closed up 3.23 percent on Monday at its highest level in a month on hopes a solution to the a debt crisis in Europe would at last be found.

The sol PEN=PE currency earlier closed bidding at its strongest level in three years on the spot market, strengthening 0.22 percent to 2.715 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo)