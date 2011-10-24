Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
LIMA Oct 24 Peru's benchmark stock index .IGRA closed up 3.23 percent on Monday at its highest level in a month on hopes a solution to the a debt crisis in Europe would at last be found.
The sol PEN=PE currency earlier closed bidding at its strongest level in three years on the spot market, strengthening 0.22 percent to 2.715 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.