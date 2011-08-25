BRIEF-Inspired Entertainment Inc qtrly loss per share $1.79
* Inspired Entertainment Inc Reports first quarter 2017 results
LIMA Aug 25 Peru's central bank offered to buy dollars for the fourth straight day on Thursday to keep the sol currency from strengthening. The bank purchased a total of $423 million on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The sol PEN=PE was bidding at 2.731 per dollar, the same as its Wednesday closing price. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
* Tandy Leather Factory names Tina L. Castillo, chief financial officer and treasurer
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Investors added $7.5 billion in cash to U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the week through Feb. 8, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the sixth straight week of inflows. Stock funds based in the United States took in $2.4 billion during the week, the data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)