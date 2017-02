Starboard takes 6.6 pct stake in Tribune Media

Feb 21 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, said on Tuesday that activist investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent stake in the company. Tribune's shares were up nearly 2.5 percent at $34.54 in trading after the bell. (http://bit.ly/2lJwGRe) (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)