DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
LIMA Dec 13 Peru's central bank bought $80 million in the local spot market on Thursday and the sol currency finished bidding stable at 2.565 per dollar.
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar gained against the yen early on Monday, with the market breathing a sigh of relief as the closely watched two-day U.S.-Japan summit held over the weekend was seen to have ended smoothly.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's economy grew at an annualised rate of 1.0 percent in October-December, posting a fourth straight quarter of expansion, led by solid exports and firmer capital expenditure, government data showed on Monday.