UPDATE 5-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
LIMA Dec 26 Peru's central bank offered to buy dollars in the local spot market on Wednesday as the sol currency strengthened 0.12 percent to bid 2.555 per dollar.
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
TORONTO, Feb 15 Barrick Gold Corp reported better-than-expected profits and ambitious debt reduction plans on Wednesday, saying its balance sheet is now healthy enough to boost dividends and exploration spending.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------