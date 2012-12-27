BRIEF-Crown Castle raises additional term loans and extends maturity of existing facilities
* Crown castle raises additional term loans and extends maturity of existing facilities
LIMA Dec 27 Peru's central bank offered to buy dollars in the lcoal spot market on Thursday as the sol currency gained 0.16 percent to bid 2.548 per dollar.
* Highwoods Properties Inc - Has priced a $300 million offering of 3.875% unsecured notes under its existing shelf registration statement
* Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc proposes public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: