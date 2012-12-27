BRIEF-Crown Castle raises additional term loans and extends maturity of existing facilities
LIMA Dec 27 Peru's central bank bought $80 million in the local spot market on Thursday but the sol currency gained 0.24 percent to finish bidding at 2.546 per dollar, its strongest finish in more than 16 years.
* Highwoods Properties Inc - Has priced a $300 million offering of 3.875% unsecured notes under its existing shelf registration statement
* Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc proposes public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: