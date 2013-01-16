BRIEF-Fitch says less diversified insurers more exposed to AHCA changes
* Fitch - Less diversified insurers more exposed to AHCA changes
LIMA Jan 16 Peru's central bank offered to buy dollars in the local spot market on Wednesday as the sol currency fell 0.04 percent to bid 2.542 per dollar.
* Fitch - Less diversified insurers more exposed to AHCA changes
* Defends Germany from U.S. administration's attacks (Adds detail)
* Citi private bank - jorge valcarcel joins as ultra-high net worth investment counselor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: