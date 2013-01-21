UPDATE 1-China to strictly control local gov't debt quotas - fin min
BEIJING, March 7 China will strictly control local government debt quotas and step up checks on illegal debt guarantees, finance minister Xiao Jie said on Tuesday.
LIMA Jan 21 Peru's central bank offered to buy dollars in the local spot market on Monday as the sol currency gained 0.08 percent to bid 2.549 per dollar.
BEIJING, March 7 China will strictly control local government debt quotas and step up checks on illegal debt guarantees, finance minister Xiao Jie said on Tuesday.
BEIJING, March 7 China will strictly control local government debt quotas and step up checks on illegal debt guarantees, finance minister Xiao Jie said on Tuesday,
March 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.