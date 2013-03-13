UPDATE 1-Japan factory output unexpectedly falls as exports of cars to US slow
* Economy on fragile footing, Trump factor raises uncertainty
LIMA, March 13 Peru's central bank bought $70 million in the local spot market on Wednesday and the sol currency finished stable at 2.594/2.595 per dollar.
* Economy on fragile footing, Trump factor raises uncertainty
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------