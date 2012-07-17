LIMA, July 17 Peru's central bank offered to buy dollars in the local spot market on Tuesday as the sol currency bid 0.16 percent stronger at 2.617 per dollar.

The central bank, which frequently intervenes to curb currency volatility, purchased $31 million on Monday. The sol still closed at its strongest level in around 15 years. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)