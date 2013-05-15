Pound pressured by worries over Brexit "tail risks"
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LIMA May 15 Peru's sol currency weakened half a percentage point on Wednesday after the Andean nation posted an unexpectedly weak economic expansion in March and metal prices slipped.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 Shares of Chinese express delivery firm SF Holding shot up 10 percent on Tuesday, after it announced strong profit growth and completed a backdoor listing last week, ranking owner Wang Wei fourth among the country's richest individuals.
* Says offering of 6.33 million class a shares priced at $35.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: