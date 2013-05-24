LIMA May 24 Peru's central bank on Friday offered to sell 300 million soles in two-month certificates to slow the depreciation of sol, which slipped as much as nearly 1 percent to 2.689 bid.

The sol gained back a bit to 2.68 after the offer was announced.

The sol, which had been trading at a 16-year-high, has now retreated to its weakest level in the past year.