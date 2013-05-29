China cbank chief says making monetary policy neutral will help supply-side reforms
BEIJING, March 10 Making monetary policy neutral will help China's supply-side reforms, the head of the central bank said on Friday.
LIMA May 29 Peru's sol slipped about 0.75 percent on Wednesday to bid 2.7 per dollar, its weakest level in nearly a year as emerging market assets slipped on doubts about future policy moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.2 pct, Nikkei rises more than 1 pct
BEIJING, March 10 China's central bank chief said on Friday he expects the yuan exchange rate to be stable this year.