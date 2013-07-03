DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
LIMA, July 3 Peru's central bank sold $30 million in the local spot market on Wednesday and the sol currency finished stable at 2.783/2.784 per dollar.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. non-profit Accion International and venture capital firm Quona Capital Management Ltd have raised $141 million for a new fund that will invest in financial technology startups that provide services to underserved consumers and businesses.
NEW YORK, March 5 Shares of Tribune Media Co look attractive amid the discount at which the U.S. broadcaster's stock trades relative to its net asset value, according to an article in Barron's.