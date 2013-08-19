Under pressure, Fillon says his plan is only hope for French recovery
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
LIMA Aug 19 Peru's sol currency closed on Monday at its weakest level since May of 2011 as demand for dollars in the local spot market surged and the central bank held off on selling dollars.
The currency ended bidding 0.32 percent weaker at 2.807 per dollar on Monday and its offer price slipped 0.82 percent to 2.820 per dollar.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
FRANKFURT, March 4 American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE.