LIMA Aug 21 Peru's central bank sold $600 million in the local spot market on Wednesday in its biggest intervention ever to curb the depreciation of the sol currency, which ended up closing slightly stronger.

The sol gained 0.04 percent on Wednesday to finish at 2.813/2.814 per dollar.

The currency slipped to its lowest level in more than two years on Monday after the central bank held off on intervening.

The currency has depreciated around 10.5 percent this year on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon wind down stimulus measures.