BRIEF-Slate Office REIT may purchase for cancellation up to 3.9 mln units
* Slate Office REIT- may purchase for cancellation up to maximum of 3.9 million units over 12-month period from March 2, 2017 to March 1, 2018
LIMA Aug 23 Peru's central bank sold $30 million in the local spot market on Friday and the sol currency weakened 0.04 percent to finish bidding at 2.811 per dollar.
The sol has depreciated more than 10 percent this year on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon wind down stimulus measures.
* Hain Celestial Group Inc - As of December 31, 2016 there was $790 million in borrowings under credit facility
NEW YORK, Feb 27 A trader who touted the stock of ForceField Energy Inc on television while being paid kickbacks to endorse the LED lighting provider pleaded guilty on Monday to a conspiracy charge, related to a fraud that cost investors $131 million, federal prosecutors said.