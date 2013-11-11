BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
LIMA Nov 11 Peru's central bank sold $40 million and placed 300 million soles in two-month certificates in the local spot market on Monday, and the sol currency finished stable at 2.800/2.801 per dollar.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes