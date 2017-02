LIMA Dec 1 Peru's central bank bought $326 million on Thursday but the sol currency PEN=PE still strengthened 0.07 percent to close at its strongest level in more than 3.5 years, bidding 2.696 per U.S. dollar.

The central bank, which frequently intervenes in the local spot market to curb currency volatility, bought $114 million on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by Diane Craft)