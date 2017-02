LIMA, Sept 28 Peru's central bank sold $27 million on Wednesday, hoping to prevent currency volatility, but the sol PEN=PE ended at its weakest level in nearly four months.

It bid 0.29 percent weaker at 2.771 per U.S. dollar.

Peru's central bank regularly intervenes in the market because half of all deposits are made in dollars and volatility hurts businesses and consumers. It began to sell dollars last week, when investors started to drop high-yielding emerging market assets on concerns of a new global recession. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by Dan Grebler)