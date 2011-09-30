(Adds details, quote)

LIMA, Sept 30 Peru's central bank sold $141 million on Friday, a practice it began last week to prevent volatility as investors dropped high-yielding emerging market assets on concerns of a new global recession.

The sol PEN=PE still ended the day 0.1 percent weaker at 2.773 per dollar, bringing its losses for the month to 1.6 percent. September has been a rough month for emerging markets.

"The dollar is gaining due to the environment abroad, in line with the other currencies in the region," said one local trader.

Investors have lost confidence that European debt troubles might soon be resolved, with weak sentiment compounded on Friday by data that showed China's manufacturing sector had contracted again.[ID:nL3E7KU097]

Peru's central bank regularly intervenes in the spot market because half of all deposits in Peru are made in dollars and currency volatility hurts businesses and consumers. Before last week, it had generally bought rather than sold dollars.

Since Sept. 22 it has sold $575 million. So far this year the bank has purchased $1.16 billion.