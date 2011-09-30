(Adds details, quote)
LIMA, Sept 30 Peru's central bank sold $141
million on Friday, a practice it began last week to prevent
volatility as investors dropped high-yielding emerging market
assets on concerns of a new global recession.
The sol PEN=PE still ended the day 0.1 percent weaker at
2.773 per dollar, bringing its losses for the month to 1.6
percent. September has been a rough month for emerging
markets.
"The dollar is gaining due to the environment abroad, in
line with the other currencies in the region," said one local
trader.
Investors have lost confidence that European debt troubles
might soon be resolved, with weak sentiment compounded on
Friday by data that showed China's manufacturing sector had
contracted again.[ID:nL3E7KU097]
Peru's central bank regularly intervenes in the spot market
because half of all deposits in Peru are made in dollars and
currency volatility hurts businesses and consumers. Before last
week, it had generally bought rather than sold dollars.
Since Sept. 22 it has sold $575 million. So far this year
the bank has purchased $1.16 billion.
(Reporting by Ursula Scollo and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by
Leslie Adler)