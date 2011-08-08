* Lima stock exchange falls most since June 6

* Investors fear global recession (Updates prices to close, adds commentary)

LIMA, Aug 8 Peru's bourse closed down more than 7 percent on Monday after operations were suspended for 30 minutes as stocks slumped on concern the global economy was headed for recession.

It was the only regional bourse in Latin America to suspend trading amid a global sell-off on fears of slowing economic growth and persistent debt woes in the European Union and the United States.

Lima's benchmark index .IGRA closed down 7.09 percent, its largest single-day fall since June 6, the day after left-winger Ollanta Humala was elected president, causing nervous investors to send stocks on a historical 12.5-percent plunge.

The country's sol currency ended bidding 0.4 weaker at 2.753 per U.S. dollar PEN=PE, its weakest close since June 28. Local markets until Monday had been performing well as investors now largely believe Humala will keep pro-market reforms in place.

But investors around the world shed stocks and higher-risk currencies on the first trading day after Standard & Poor's downgraded the United State's credit rating. They were also convinced Europe might not prevent its weakest economies from defaulting on long-term obligations. For more see [ID:nN1E7771FA].

"The concern is that these over-indebted countries no longer have a way to pay their debts and ultimately what will happen is that we will all be dragged into a new recession," said Jose Menor, an analyst at Lima brokerage Juan Magot. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by James Dalgleish)