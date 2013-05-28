DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
MEXICO CITY May 28 Mexico's peso lost 0.82 percent to trade at 12.5640 per dollar on Tuesday, its weakest intraday level since March 11.
The dip came after positive economic data out of the United States fed fears that the Federal Reserve may rein in its monetary stimulus, which has boosted appetite for riskier assets.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.