BANGKOK Aug 29 Philippine shares rose nearly 3 percent on Thursday as a better-than-expected second quarter GDP and the prospect of further growth lifted the broader market, attracting buying in recently beaten-down large caps such as SM Investments Corp.

The Philippine main index was up 2.7 percent at 5,893.36, in heavy trading volume which was 1.33 times a full- day average over the past 30 sessions. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Supriya Kurane)