MANILA, June 3 Philippine stocks slumped almost 4 percent to their lowest close in nearly two months on Monday, extending last week's 3.4 percent drop, as risk-averse investors further cut positions in one of Southeast Asia's best performing markets this year.

The benchmark Philippine composite stock index fell 3.68 percent to 6,763.38 points, the lowest close since April 8. But the peso gained slightly after hitting 11-month lows last week on inflows related to recent equity offers.

Investors shrugged off the Philippines' surprisingly strong first quarter economic data last week as the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve starting to pull back on quantitative easing worried markets.

"It mirrors the trend in Japan. The common denominator is that these are the two best-performing markets this year. It boils down to valuation," said Jose Vistan, research director at AB Capital Securities in Manila.

The Nikkei share average tumbled 3.7 percent to a six-week low on Monday.

The Philippines has been outperforming for the last three years, with its valuation looking toppish. The trend near-term is for the market to consolidate further at the 6,600 to 6,700 range, Vistan said.

"The winding down of quantitative easing points towards the possibility of the market demanding higher yields. It would put a lot of pressure on equities in general especially those overvalued," Vistan said. "Momentum has clearly shifted in favour of the bears."

Still, inflows related to the follow-on offer of holding firm Cosco Capital Inc worth around $400 million lifted the peso off recent lows, currency traders said. The peso ended 0.5 percent higher on Monday.

But the currency still hovered near 11-month lows touched on Thursday as a recent surge in U.S. bond yields eroded the appeal of riskier, higher-yielding assets including Philippine bonds.

Traders expect higher remittance inflows from overseas Filipinos to pay for tuition fees ahead of school opening this month may temper the peso's weakness.

The dollar index also fell, supporting overall emerging Asian currencies, including the peso.

Another currency trader in Manila said the peso gained on demand from custodian banks, adding he suspects the demand may be linked to stock inflows from bargain hunters.

"With the stock index down by as much as 4 percent, I wouldn't surprised if there are some bargain hunters in the market," said the trader. (Additional reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok, Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore and Karen Lema in Manila; Editing by Sunil Nair)