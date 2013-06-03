By Erik dela Cruz
| MANILA, June 3
MANILA, June 3 Philippine stocks slumped almost
4 percent to their lowest close in nearly two months on Monday,
extending last week's 3.4 percent drop, as risk-averse investors
further cut positions in one of Southeast Asia's best performing
markets this year.
The benchmark Philippine composite stock index fell
3.68 percent to 6,763.38 points, the lowest close since April 8.
But the peso gained slightly after hitting 11-month lows last
week on inflows related to recent equity offers.
Investors shrugged off the Philippines' surprisingly strong
first quarter economic data last week as the prospect of the
U.S. Federal Reserve starting to pull back on quantitative
easing worried markets.
"It mirrors the trend in Japan. The common denominator is
that these are the two best-performing markets this year. It
boils down to valuation," said Jose Vistan, research director at
AB Capital Securities in Manila.
The Nikkei share average tumbled 3.7 percent to a
six-week low on Monday.
The Philippines has been outperforming for the last three
years, with its valuation looking toppish. The trend near-term
is for the market to consolidate further at the 6,600 to 6,700
range, Vistan said.
"The winding down of quantitative easing points towards the
possibility of the market demanding higher yields. It would put
a lot of pressure on equities in general especially those
overvalued," Vistan said. "Momentum has clearly shifted in
favour of the bears."
Still, inflows related to the follow-on offer of holding
firm Cosco Capital Inc worth around $400 million
lifted the peso off recent lows, currency traders said. The peso
ended 0.5 percent higher on Monday.
But the currency still hovered near 11-month lows touched on
Thursday as a recent surge in U.S. bond yields eroded the appeal
of riskier, higher-yielding assets including Philippine bonds.
Traders expect higher remittance inflows from overseas
Filipinos to pay for tuition fees ahead of school opening this
month may temper the peso's weakness.
The dollar index also fell, supporting overall
emerging Asian currencies, including the peso.
Another currency trader in Manila said the peso gained on
demand from custodian banks, adding he suspects the demand may
be linked to stock inflows from bargain hunters.
"With the stock index down by as much as 4 percent, I
wouldn't surprised if there are some bargain hunters in the
market," said the trader.
(Additional reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok, Jongwoo
Cheon in Singapore and Karen Lema in Manila; Editing by Sunil
Nair)