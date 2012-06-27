MANILA, June 27 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0014 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

USD/JPY 79.39 -0.15 -0.12

US 10YR 1.62 -0.74 -0.01

SPOT GOLD 1571.14 -0.04 -0.64

US CRUDE 79.35 0.00 -0.01

DOW JONES 12534.67 0.26 32.01

ASIA ADRS 113.56 0.42 0.48

FTSE 100 5446.96 -0.07 -3.69 ------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up, euro dips as technicals offset Spain worry [ MKTS/GLOB]

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia snap three-session losing streak

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd, the casino operator run by Australian billionaire James Packer and Macau gambling tycoon Lawrence Ho, is set to sign a deal with Henry Sy Jr of the SM group to develop a $1 billion casino in the Philippines, media reported on Wednesday.

