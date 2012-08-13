MANILA, Aug 13 Following are some factors that could have an impact on the local market. -------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0034 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.87 0.22 3.07 USD/JPY 78.22 -0.03 -0.02 US 10YR 1.64 -1.13 -0.02 SPOT GOLD 1620.76 0.08 1.32 US CRUDE 93.30 0.46 0.43 DOW JONES 13207.95 0.32 42.76 ASIA ADRS 120.91 0.22 0.26 FTSE 100 5847.11 -0.08 -4.40 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks manage 6th day of gains, stimulus eyed SE Asia Stocks-Mostly higher; banks lead Indonesia to near 3-month high WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - ABS-CBN Corp holds analyst and media briefing on H1 financial results, Chronical Lounge, 14/F ELJ Communications Center, ABS-CBN Corp, Eugenio Lopez Drive, Quezon City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT] - International Container Terminal Services Inc holds teleconference on Q2 financial and operating results, 5:00 p.m. [0900 GMT] - Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala holds media briefing to announce Q2 farm output and production forecasts for rice and corn for H2, Apacible Conference Room, NAFC Building, Department of Agriculture Compound, Elliptical Road, Diliman, Quezon City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - San Miguel Corp, San Miguel Brewery Inc, Ginebra San Miguel Inc, San Miguel Pure Foods Corp and Petron Corp hold analysts' briefing on Q2 results, Executive Dining Room, 2/F, SMC-HOC Building, No. 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] MARKET NEWS > S&P 500 ekes out gains to run streak to six days > U.S. bond prices gain on worries about global economy > Commodity currencies dip; data eyed > Gold up on stimulus hopes after weak Chinese data > Oil falls as China buys less, global demand seen weak REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippine June export growth slumps > Ayala Corp H1 net profit rises 22 pct on yr > May net FDI inflows down sharply on year ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila newsroom)