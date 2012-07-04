MANILA, July 4 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0009 GMT ----------------

USD/JPY 79.82 0.03 0.02

US 10YR 1.63 -0.12 0.00

SPOT GOLD 1618.19 0.05 0.84

US CRUDE 87.56 -0.11 -0.10

DOW JONES 12943.82 0.56 72.43

ASIA ADR 121.09 1.53 1.82

FTSE 100 5687.73 0.83 47.09 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on hopes of more monetary stimulus[ MKTS/GLOB]

SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Philippines at all-time high

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- BDO UNIBANK INC

- BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines' largest lender by assets, will list additional shares issued at a recent stock rights offering that raised $1 billion, which will be used to boost lending for infrastructure projects.

-- PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO

- PLAT said its board has declared a final dividend on its outstanding shares of Series G 10 percent cumulative convertible preferred stock. For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/qyp29s

MARKET NEWS > Wall St gains for 3rd day as stimulus hopes rise > Prices dip as investors cash in on Monday gains > Euro off lows in thin trade; Aussie eyes data > Gold up 1.5 pct on easing hopes, signs of slowdown > Brent oil up 3 pct on Iran concerns, stimulus hope

PHILIPPINES NEWS > For Aquino, it's war on graft, tax evasion > Electronics body cuts 2012 export growth fcast > Philippines making slow progress on PAP plan > Inflows lift rupee, won, peso amid easing hopes > China paper accuses Manila on S. china Sea plot

