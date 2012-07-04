MANILA, July 4 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
USD/JPY 79.82 0.03 0.02
US 10YR 1.63 -0.12 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1618.19 0.05 0.84
US CRUDE 87.56 -0.11 -0.10
DOW JONES 12943.82 0.56 72.43
ASIA ADR 121.09 1.53 1.82
FTSE 100 5687.73 0.83 47.09 -------------------------------------------------------------
-- BDO UNIBANK INC
- BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines' largest lender by assets, will list additional shares issued at a recent stock rights offering that raised $1 billion, which will be used to boost lending for infrastructure projects.
-- PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO
- PLAT said its board has declared a final dividend on its outstanding shares of Series G 10 percent cumulative convertible preferred stock. For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/qyp29s
