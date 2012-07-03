MANILA, July 3 Following are some market news which could have an impact on the local market.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1365.51 0.25 3.35 USD/JPY 79.43 -0.06 -0.05 US 10YR 1.59 0.09 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1595.49 -0.07 -1.19 US CRUDE 83.44 -0.37 -0.31 DOW JONES 12871.39 -0.07 -8.70 ASIA ADRS 119.27 0.26 0.31 FTSE 100 5640.64 1.25 69.49 ------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as weak data spurs Fed hope [ MKTS/GLOB]

-SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, S'pore near 2-month high

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- PAL Holdings Inc

- PAL Holdings Inc, the parent of Philippine Airlines Inc, said it was studying the refleeting needs and possible expansion of routes of the airline. For the full disclosure click on: link.reuters.com/guk29s

Reporting by Manila Newsroom