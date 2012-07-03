MANILA, July 3 Following are some market news
which could have an impact on the local market.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1365.51 0.25 3.35
USD/JPY 79.43 -0.06 -0.05
US 10YR 1.59 0.09 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1595.49 -0.07 -1.19
US CRUDE 83.44 -0.37 -0.31
DOW JONES 12871.39 -0.07 -8.70
ASIA ADRS 119.27 0.26 0.31
FTSE 100 5640.64 1.25 69.49
------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as weak data spurs Fed hope
[ MKTS/GLOB]
-SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, S'pore near 2-month high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PAL Holdings Inc
- PAL Holdings Inc, the parent of Philippine Airlines Inc,
said it was studying the refleeting needs and possible expansion
of routes of the airline. For the full disclosure click on: link.reuters.com/guk29s
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St shakes off factory data; S&P, Nasdaq rise
> Bonds rise on global growth worries
> Euro & USD fall prey to weak data, Aussie eyes RBA
> Gold inches up after weak U.S. manufacturing data
> Oil slips on more signs of slowing economy
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Philippines diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)