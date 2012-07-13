MANILA, July 13 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0007 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,334.76 -0.5 -6.69 USD/JPY 79.30 0.0 0.02 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.47 -0.47 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1568.04 -0.16 -2.45 US CRUDE 85.71 -0.43 -0.37 DOW JONES 12573.27 -0.25 -31.26 ASIA ADRS 113.81 -2.16 -2.51 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Economy fears hit shares; bonds rally

SE Asia Stocks-Most snap two-day winning streak

STOCK TO WATCH

- NICKEL ASIA CORP

- Nickel Asia, the Philippines' top producer of the metal, said it sold 5.02 million wet metric tonnes of nickel ore in the first six months, up 19 percent from a year earlier. For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/byb49s

MARKET NEWS > Wall St drops on tech warnings; P&G cuts Dow's loss > TREASURIES - Yields near historic lows > Euro, commodity currencies shaky as China risk looms > Gold down on Fed stimulus outlook, dollar rise > Brent ends above $101 on Iran sanctions, supply woes

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Lifting ban on Tampakan mine unlikely - governor > Philippines posts portfolio outflow in June > Philippines' tax agency exceeds June revenue goal > ADB cuts Asia growth forecast on Europe, US woes > Asia Inc earnings: China slowdown and SEAsia boom > U.S. urges China to open talks on South China Sea

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan India

Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA:

Philippines diary

U.S. earnings diary

European diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)