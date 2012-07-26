MANILA, July 26 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1337.89 -0.03 -0.420 USD/JPY 78.12 -0.01 -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4109 -- 0.013 SPOT GOLD 1603.49 -0.02 -0.390 US CRUDE 88.77 -0.22 -0.200 DOW JONES 12676.05 0.47 58.73 ASIA ADRS 111.58 -0.14 -0.16 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro regain footing on hopes for stimulus, rescue fund SE Asia Stocks-Most up slightly; strong debut for IHH

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES

- Department of Finance to holds news conference on the government's June and first half budget performance, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]

- Central bank to hold rate-setting meeting, decision to be announced at 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]

- PetroEnergy Resources Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Rooms 526-528 YIAS, Level 5, Podium 4, RCBC Plaza Building, 6819 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 1:30 p.m. [0530 GMT]

- Day 1 of Film, Animation and Gaming Congress, CCP Little Theater, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. [0130-0630 GMT]

STOCKS TO WATCH

- METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST CO

Metrobank said its board has approved the redemption of its lower Tier 2 notes worth 8.5 billion pesos on Oct. 22, ahead of the debt maturity in 2017. (For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/weg69s)

- PHILEX MINING CORP

Philex, the country's top gold and copper miner, said its net profit in the first half fell 37 percent from a year earlier to 2.04 billion pesos ($48 million) due to a decline in core income and reduced exceptional gains. (For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/veg69s)

MARKET NEWS > S&P 500, Nasdaq fall on Apple's miss; Dow rises > TREASURIES-Prices ease but yields near record lows > Euro rises from 2-year low, gains expected to fade > Gold rises 1.5 pct on stimulus hopes for US, Europe > Brent hits $104 on Mideast fear, hopes for Fed action

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Arroyo posts bail on fraud charges > May imports growth at 8-mth high > China's hawks gaining sway in sea dispute

