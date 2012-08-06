MANILA, Aug 6 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1390.99 1.9 25.990 USD/JPY 78.54 0.11 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5699 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1604.41 0.09 1.410 US CRUDE 91.12 -0.31 -0.280 DOW JONES 13096.17 1.69 217.29 ASIA ADRS 118.76 2.30 2.67 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rose on US jobs, hopes for Europe action

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore leads gain; Thailand snaps 4-session rising streak

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES

- Bureau of Treasury holds T-bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

- Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Ramon Paje and Mines and Geoscience Bureau Director Leo Jasareno to discuss Department of Environment and Natural Resources' 2013 budget at the House of Representatives, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

STOCKS TO WATCH

- PHILEX MINING CORP

The Philippines' biggest gold and copper producer Philex said on Friday it was unlikely to resume shipments next month after it closed its main mine north of Manila following leaks in its tailings pond.

- AYALA LAND INC

The Philippines' top developer posted a 28 pct annual rise in first half net profit.

- BDO UNIBANK INC

The Philippines' largest lender by assets said on Monday it was planning to establish a $1 billion Euro Medium Term Note programme and to retire 10 billion pesos of Tier 2 debt by November 2012, as part of its liability management initiatives to tap longer-term funding sources and lower funding costs. (To view the bank's full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/wab89s)

MARKET NEWS > Wall St up for fourth week as payrolls jump > US Treasuries slump on jobs data, hopes on ECB move > Euro & Aussie in favour, risk appetite whetted > Gold rises as stimulus hopes alive after payrolls > Oil jumps on U.S. jobs rise, Brent hits 10-week high

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan India

Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA:

Philippines diary

U.S. earnings diary

European diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)