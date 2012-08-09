MANILA, Aug 9 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.22 0.06 0.870 USD/JPY 78.38 -0.03 -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6778 -- -0.001 SPOT GOLD 1613.16 0.12 1.870 US CRUDE 93.34 -0.01 -0.010 DOW JONES 13175.64 0.05 7.04 ASIA ADRS 120.03 -0.24 -0.29 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares inch up ahead of China data SE Asia Stocks-Energy shares lift Thai index; S'pore bucks trend

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Security Bank's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'BB', National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(phl)' and Viability Rating at 'bb'. The outlook is stable.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ChinaBank's ratings, including its 'BB' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating and 'AA-(phl)' National Long-Term Rating. The outlook is stable.

