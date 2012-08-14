MANILA Aug 14 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1404.11 -0.13 -1.760 USD/JPY 78.37 0.09 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6556 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1611.71 0.13 2.170 US CRUDE 92.79 0.06 0.060 DOW JONES 13169.43 -0.29 -38.52 ASIA ADRS 120.12 -0.65 -0.79 -------------------------------------------------------------
- Bureau of Treasury holds 25-year T-bond auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]
- SM Investments Corp holds media and analyst briefing on H1 financial and operating results, Continental Room, Tower Club, Philamlife Tower, Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, 12 noon [0400 GM]
- GMA Network Inc holds briefing on Q2 financial and operating results, Executive Lounge, 17/F GMA Network Center, Quezon City, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]
- Central Bank Governor Amando Tetangco speaks to foreign journalists, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Makati City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
- Privatization and Management Office holds public bidding for state-owned Food Terminal Inc complex, Rooms 2-5, 4/F J.V. Del Rosario Building, AIM Conference Center Manila, Benavidez corner Trassiera Streets, Legaspi Village, Makati City, 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon [0100-0400 GMT]
- Filinvest Land Inc holds analysts' briefing on its H1 financial and operating results, FCC Marketing Office, Corporate Avenue, Filinvest Corporate City, Alabang, Muntinlupa City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]
- San Miguel Corp holds investor briefing on its public offering of 1.067 billion preferred shares, Garden Ballroom, EDSA Shangri-La Hotel & Resort Inc, 1 Mandaluyong City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]
MARKET NEWS > Wall St slips after six-day run; Japan data weighs > TREASURIES-Bond yields dip after selloff draws buyers > Euro squeezed higher ahead of euro zone GDP data > Gold down on doubts over central banks' stimulus > Brent up on supply worry, economic concerns check gain
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > San Miguel Q2 net up 50 pct led by energy units > PASAR copper plant restarts, may expand > Philippine markets closed on Aug 20-21 > Philippines H1 farm output up 0.9 pct on yr
