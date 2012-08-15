UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
MANILA, Aug 15 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1403.93 -0.01 -0.180 USD/JPY 78.8 0.09 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7309 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1600.39 0.15 2.350 US CRUDE 93.18 -0.27 -0.250 DOW JONES 13172.14 0.02 2.71 ASIA ADRS 119.55 0.00 0.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady, US data lifts mood, stimulus hopes endure SE Asia Stocks-Most up; S'pore at yr high; Malaysia all time high STOCKS TO WATCH - AYALA LAND INC, EMPIRE EAST LAND HOLDINGS INC , ROBINSONS LAND CORP Ayala Land, the Philippines' biggest property developer won an auction to buy a 74-hectare government property with a bid of 24.3 billion pesos ($579 million), beating Empire East Land and Robinsons Land. It plans to develop the sprawling property into a business area. - JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP The fast food restaurant chain posted a 33 percent increase in second-quarter net profit from a year earlier due to lower financing costs and tax savings. - UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORP The food and beverage manufacturer posted a 24 percent rise in nine-month net profit from a year earlier, boosted by its branded consumer foods group. WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release overseas Filipinos remittances data for June - Statistics office to release monthly integrated survey of selected industries for June - First Philippine International Corporate Governance Forum 2012, Marriott Hotel, Resorts World, Pasay City, 8:00 a.m. (0000 GMT) - Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc holds analyst briefing on H1 financial and operating results, 3/F Mandarin Oriental, Makati City, 2:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) - Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and Aboitiz Power Corp hold analyst briefing for their H1 financial and operating results, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 1:30 p.m. (0530 GMT) - First Metro Investment Corp's 7 billion pesos worth of fixed rate bonds debut at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp's electronic trading platform, PDS Group Assembly Hall, 37/F Tower 1, The Enterprise Center, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 8:30 a.m. [0030 GMT] MARKET NEWS > US STOCKS-Fatigued Wall St ends flat on low volume > TREASURIES-Prices drop as US retail sales beat fcasts > Upbeat data lifts USD; more gains eyed > Gold down as U.S. retail sales dampen easing hopes > Brent ends at 3-mth high on US data, stimulus hopes REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Cbank sees one-off inflation hit from bad weather > Philippines sets 25-yr T-bond coupon at 5.75 pct > SM Investments H1 net profit up 13 pct on yr ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)
