MANILA, Aug 22 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.17 -0.35 -4.960 USD/JPY 79.21 -0.08 -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7984 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1637.14 -0.05 -0.750 US CRUDE 96.88 0.04 0.040 DOW JONES 13203.58 -0.51 -68.06 ASIA ADRS 120.42 0.02 0.02 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, euro resilient on ECB hopes SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Thailand up in dividend season; Banks drag Vietnam WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Bureau of Treasury holds T-bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] - Atlas Consolidated Mining and Development Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, EDSA Shangri-la Hotel, Mandaluyong City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] - Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala and the National Food Authority and Sugar Regulatory Administration chiefs to attend House budget hearing, 1:30 p.m. [0530 GMT] MARKET NEWS > Wall St slips after S&P 500 hits four-year high > TREASURIES-Bonds little changed, ECB plans in focus > Euro holds ground after touching 7-week highs > Gold up 1 pct at 3-1/2-mth high on ECB stimulus talk > Oil rises on euro zone hopes, supply worries REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Trouble in paradise for SE Asia investors? > C.bank Q2 gold purchases down 98 pct on yr ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)