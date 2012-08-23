MANILA, Aug 23 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT at 0025 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1413.49 0.02 0.320
USD/JPY 78.55 -0.01 -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7002 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1654.16 0.53 8.770
US CRUDE 97.37 0.11 0.110
DOW JONES 13172.76 -0.23 -30.82
ASIA ADRS 120.41 -0.01 -0.01
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up after Fed minutes, euro hits
7-week high
SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Thailand up in dividend season; Banks
drag Vietnam
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- 4th Annual Corporate Treasury & CFO Summit by Finance
Asia. Main guests BSP Governor Amando Tetangco, PSE President
and Chief Executive Hans Sicat, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, Manila,
9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
- Central bank to release highlights of July 26 policy
meeting
- Puregold Price Club Inc holds teleconference on H1 results
for analysts and global investors, South Room A & B, 25/F Tower
One, Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 4:30 p.m. [0830
GMT]
- Department of Finance to release August budget balance
data
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PETRON CORP, CEBU AIR INC
Oil refiner Petron will now be part of the Philippines'
benchmark index replacing budget airline operator Cebu Air
following the latest review of the index composition by the
stock exchange. To read the announcement, click on link.reuters.com/pyv22t
- JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP
The country's largest food service company has signed an
agreement with a unit of Taiwan's Wowprime Corp to establish a
company that will own and operate the 12 Shabu brand offering
hot-pot dishes in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. To read full
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/qyv22t
MARKET NEWS
> US STOCKS-S&P 500 finishes flat on Fed minutes
> TREASURIES-Yields fall after Fed minutes
> Dlr pummeled by Fed's willingness for more stimulus
> Gold surges, Fed minutes feed stimulus hopes
> Oil rises on Fed minutes, U.S. inventory drop
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines sees record rice harvest in 2013
> July balance of payments surplus at 20-mth high
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)