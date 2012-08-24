MANILA, Aug 24 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.08 -0.81 -11.410 USD/JPY 78.56 0.11 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6899 -- 0.015 SPOT GOLD 1668.25 -0.11 -1.790 US CRUDE 96.03 -0.25 -0.240 DOW JONES 13057.46 -0.88 -115.30 ASIA ADRS 119.87 -0.45 -0.54 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat on dim outlook for growth, Fed stimulus SE Asia Stocks-Fed hopes support; credit fears drag Vietnam MARKET NEWS > US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Fed doubts knock equities > US debt yields fall as traders up bets on Fed stimulus > Euro hits 7-wk high vs dollar on Spain aid talks news > Gold hits highest since May on Fed stimulus hopes > Brent crude pares gain as stimulus hopes ease REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Xstrata unit warns may delay Tampakan startup > Rules tightened on banks' property investments > Total buys 75 pct stake in Philippine oil block > Philippines' July budget gap widest in 7 months > Black market is China's golden connection ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)