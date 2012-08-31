MANILA, Aug 31 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1399.48 -0.78 -11.010 USD/JPY 78.56 -0.05 -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.625 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1655.46 0.00 -0.080 US CRUDE 94.63 0.01 0.010 DOW JONES 13000.71 -0.81 -106.77 ASIA ADRS 116.85 -1.59 -1.89 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall to 4-week low before Bernanke speech SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at 1-month low; Philippines tamed by weak GDP WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Paxys Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Fairways Dining Room, Manila Gof & Country Club, Harvard Road, Forbes Park, Makati City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT] - Calata Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, La Miranda Royale Function Hall, Banga 1st, Plaridel, Bulacan, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT] - Central bank to release non-performing loans data for June MARKET NEWS > Wall Street retreats on eve of Bernanke speech > TREASURIES-Prices rise with focus on Bernanke speech > Euro lower vs dollar ahead of Bernanke speech > Gold ends flat on quiet trade, eyes on Bernanke > Brent edges up, U.S. crude falls after hurricane REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines cools but SE Asia remains resilient > Philippines sees 2012/13 sugar output up 5 pct > Cbank to review policy, protect inflation goal > POLL-Long peso position more than halved > World rice prices seen steady - ADB ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)