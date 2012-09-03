MANILA, Sept 3 Following are some market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1406.58 0.51 7.100 USD/JPY 78.26 -0.15 -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5484 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1687.29 -0.20 -3.350 US CRUDE 96.14 -0.34 -0.330 DOW JONES 13090.84 0.69 90.13 ASIA ADRS 117.30 0.39 0.45 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch lower after Bernanke as data in focus SE Asia Stocks-Most end higher in subdued trade, weak August WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Bureau of Treasury holds Treasury bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] MARKET NEWS > Bernanke lifts Wall St, keeps stimulus in play > TREASURIES-Yields drop as Bernanke spurs new QE hopeS > Euro slips, Aussie dlr hit by China data > Gold soars to five-month high on Fed stimulus hopes > Oil posts 2nd monthly rise, tops $114 after Bernanke REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > C.bank says current policy remain appropriate > Public works may cushion blow for SE Asia > Major quake off Philippines causes panic ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)