MANILA, Sept 4 Following are some market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2340 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1406.58 0.00 0.00 USD/JPY 78.32 0.12 0.09 US 10YR 1.55 -0.08 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1691.19 -0.04 -0.60 US CRUDE 96.85 0.39 0.38 DOW JONES 13090.84 0.69 90.13 ASIA ADRS 117.30 0.39 0.45 FTSE 100 5758.41 0.82 46.93 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain on central bank hopes, eyes on ECB ECB bond-buying wouldn't breach rules-Draghi SE Asia Stocks--Most end higher amid stimulus hopes WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: CEBU - Four-day Asian Carriers' Conference opens with guests Tourism Secretary Ramon Jimenez and PLDT Chairman Manuel Pangilinan, Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa. MARKET NEWS >Shares gain on central bank hopes, eyes on ECB > Euro resilient on ECB hopes, Aussie eyes RBA > Gold near 5-month highs after Fed QE signal > Oil rises, stimulus hopes outweigh weak Chinese data REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippine Aug inflation seen at 7-mth high > Sports-MMA thrills new fight fans in Manila > Manila 91-day T-bill rate falls to 1.249 pct > Manila 182-day T-bill rate climbs to 1.713 pct > Manila 364-day T-bill rate edges up to 2.22 pct ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin)