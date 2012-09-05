MANILA, Sept 5 Following are some market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2353 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1404.94 -0.12 -1.64 USD/JPY 78.44 0.08 0.06 US 10YR 1.57 -0.55 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1692.45 -0.10 -1.69 US CRUDE 95.36 0.06 0.06 DOW JONES 13035.94 -0.42 -54.90 ASIA ADRS 115.84 -1.24 -1.46 FTSE 100 5672.01 -1.50 -86.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Apple boosts U.S. stocks; eyes on Fed, ECB SE Asia Stocks-Flat to weaker; Vietnam bucks trend WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Statistics Office to release August consumer price index, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - Statistics Office to release July producer price survey - Philippine launch of the World Economic Forum's Global Competitiveness Report 2012-2013, with Makati Business Club Chairman Ramon del Rosario, and National Competitiveness Council Private Sector Co-Chair Guillermo Luz, 2/F Economic Library of AIM Conference Center, 1:30 p.m. [0530 GMT] MARKET NEWS > Apple boosts U.S. stocks; eyes on Fed, ECB > Euro retreats on concerns about ECB bond buys > Gold rises for 3rd day; hits resistance at $1,700/oz > Oil falls on economic concerns, weak U.S. data REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Clinton faces China balancing act amid tensions ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Chris Gallagher)