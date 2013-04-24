* Peso has fallen 1.2 pct vs dlr in April

* Philippine c.bank expected to cut SDA rates this week

* Peso may fall more in short-term, but appreciation trend intact

By Jongwoo Cheon

SINGAPORE, April 24 Despite being backed by a strong economy and buoyant stock market, the Philippine peso has been weakening this month and those losses could soon deepen if the central bank cuts yields on peso deposits this week.

Strong foreign demand for Philippine assets helped the peso hit a five-year high earlier this year. But it has weakened nearly 2 percent from that peak over the past six weeks, dragged lower by central bank intervention and falling bond yields.

The central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinasis (BSP), is expected on Thursday to further reduce the rate on a peso short-term deposit scheme that is popular with both foreigners and local investors and used by the autorities to manage domestic market liquidity.

The BSP has been struggling for months with managing heavy inflows into the Special Deposit Account (SDA) facility, which offers as much as 2.5 percent return for all tenors -- one-week, two-week and one-month.

Cutting those returns could bring down the cost of the central bank's monetary operations as well as discourage yield-seeking hot money flows which are putting upward pressure on the peso, a major source of grief to the country's manufacturers.

"BSP wants to dampen the peso's strength as a too rapid appreciation will hurt exports and they are worried it may lead to further capital inflows," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore.

"Lower SDA rates would lead to banks moving their deposits to be utilised through loans and enhance liquidity in the system," he said, adding the peso may weaken to 41.50 per dollar once the central bank cut the rates, from around 41.26 on Wednesday.

The central bank has already lowered the SDA rate by a total of more than 150 basis points (bps) since July 2012 in an effort to put a lid on the peso, which was the second-best performing Asian currency in 2012 with a near 7 percent gain against the dollar.

It is expected to cut the SDA rate by a further 50 bps this week, while leaving its policy rate unchanged, a Reuters poll showed.

Last week, the central bank liberalised rules on foreign currency transactions, allowing residents to invest in property abroad and offshore funds.

Such measures came as the central bank is seen running out of funds for intervention. [ID: nL3N0C41LG]

"We will be active in deepening our macro-prudential measures given expectations that there will be more inflows to come. We will continue to review our tool-kit," said Deputy Governor Nestor Espenilla said.

The central bank's efforts and expectations of more measures have weighed on the peso, pulling it down 1.2 percent against the dollar so far this month.

"The depreciation, even though it is modest, should be good for our industries," Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said.

GETTING TOO EXPENSIVE?

The peso is likely to remain under pressure as investors find the country's assets overvalued, analysts and traders said.

Manila's benchmark stock index hit a record high on Monday and has risen more than 20 percent so far this year, while 3-,5-, and 10-year government bond yields hit record lows this month.

"The Philippines probably looks fairly expensive whether it is from a currency perspective, or whether it's from an equity market perspective," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac.

"I wouldn't want to be diving into long Philippine asset positions at these levels but want to wait for a pullback," said Cavenagh, adding he would sell the peso on rallies.

Investors have already booked profits, especially after a long-awaited ratings upgrade with Fitch Ratings raising Philippines to an investment grade on March 27.

Still, it is premature to say whether the peso would be knocked out of a long-term appreciation path, given sound economic fundamentals and sustained inflows, which traders expect to limit the currency's downside to around 41.50.

Foreign investors have bought a net 49.8 billion peso ($1.20 billion) in Manila stocks from the start of the year to the last week, according to the Philippine Stock Exchange data.

Investors also are keeping an eye on inflows linked to large corporate share and bond issuance, including a $912 million share offer of LT Group and San Miguel Corp's $800 million bond sale.

So, some analysts said the peso's depreciation may provide a chance to buy it on dips.

"I think the 41.50 is still a strong barrier. I would sell doolar/peso into rallies there," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo. ($1 = 41.3575 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco and Karen Lema in MANILA; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan & Kim Coghill)