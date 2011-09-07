MANILA, Sept 7 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES

- Central bank to release foreign reserves data for August

- UNESCAP's High-level Regional Policy Dialogue on "Asia-Pacific economies after the global financial crisis: Lessons learnt, challenges for building resilience, and issues for global reform," 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. [0000-1000 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines Aug inflation points to steady rates > Manila needs H2 growth of 5.8 pct to hit GDP goal > Manila c.bank sees no urgency to change policy > Philippine c.bank says inflation risks easing

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- Investment commitments in the Philippines' economic zones in January to August rose 60 percent from a year earlier to 113.603 billion pesos ($2.7 billion), government data showed. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Australia's Nido Petroleum Ltd said it was looking to develop the Pawikan prospect in northwest Palawan province after abandoning the nearby Gindara prospect. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Local and foreign business groups are intensifying their lobby for the passage of at least 12 proposed laws, as they prod legislators to make 2011 and 2012 productive years before they are caught in the frenzy prior to the 2013 elections. (BUSINESSMIRROR, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Aboitiz Power Corp is asking the government to bid out renewable energy allocations provided under the installation targets it set. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Vulcan Industrial and Mining Corp has forged a memorandum of understanding with Hong Kong-based China Trend Investments Ltd, allowing the Chinese firm to conduct a 60-day review of Vulcan's mineral exploration projects. (The PHILIPPINE STAR, BUSINESSMIRROR)

- State-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp plans to start raising 80 billion pesos in the fourth quarter this year for its 2012 financing needs. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Four mining agreements signed by Philippine firms with Chinese companies, including contracts involving nickel mining, could bring in $14 billion in investments in the next six years. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Property developer Robinsons Land Corp expects to book about 3 billion pesos in sales from the third tower of its upscale mixed-use development project in the Ortigas business district in the capital. (BUSINESSMIRROR, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

MARKET NEWS > Asian shares vulnerable on euro zone worries > Global stocks fall; Swiss cenbank move sinks franc > Gold jumps to record on Swiss euro peg, then eases > Brent up on supply, US crude dips with equities > Swiss franc plunges 10 pct vs euro on SNB shocker

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2355 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1165.24 -0.74 -8.73 USD/JPY 77.55 0.01 0.01 US 10YR 1.98 -0.08 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1876.19 0.63 11.78 US CRUDE CLc1 86.54 0.60 0.52 DOW JONES 11139.30 -0.90 -100.96 ASIA ADRS 119.16 -1.95 -2.37 FTSE 100 5156.84 1.06 54.26 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.3 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

