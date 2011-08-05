MANILA, Aug 5 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday:

- National Statistics Office to release July CPI data around 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Central bank to release data on international reserves as of July, non-performing loans as of June

- Signing of memorandum of agreement with the Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines, Executive Business Center, 5/F 5-Storey Bldg, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Malate, Manila, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT]

- Launching of "The Banking Laws of the Philippines Book II" Assembly Hall, 3/F, Cafetorium Bldg., Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Malate, Manila, 4:00 p.m. [0400 GMT]

- Chief Justice Renato Corona said the Supreme Court is concerned about the possible backlash on the economy of its June 28 ruling that redefined capital in the constitutional provision limiting foreign ownership of domestic public utilities to 40 percent. (BUSINESSMIRROR, BUSINESSWORLD, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Spending by state agencies slightly improved in the second quarter of the year, but they still have a lot of catching up to do as expenditures were still lower compared with the previous years, Budget Secretary Florencio Abad said. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Aboitiz Power Corp expects to increase its total generation capacity to close to 3,000 megawatts by 2015, company president Erramon Aboitiz said. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- China Banking Corp said its net profit in the first half climbed 11.4 percent to 2.35 billion pesos ($55.5 million) due to the strong performing of its lending and fee-based businesses. (ALL PAPERS)

- Metro Pacific Tollways Corp , the infrastructure arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp , reported a 4-percent drop in net income in the first six months of the year to 539 million pesos in the same period a year ago. (ALL PAPERS)

MARKET NEWS > Asian shares to dive as investors seek safety > Wall Street suffers worst selloff in two years > Oil dives on risk retreat, year's gains erased > Gold falls from record, global rout prompts calls > Yen weakens as Japan intervenes;drop seen fleeting > Funding costs rise as euro zone woes worsen

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1200.07 -4.7 -60.27 USD/JPY 79.24 0.15 0.12 US 10YR 2.41 -0.07 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1649.10 0.07 1.20 US CRUDE CLc1 86.35 -0.32 -0.28 DOW JONES 11383.68 -4.31 -512.76 ASIA ADRS 127.52 -5.69 -7.69 FTSE 100 5393.14 -3.43 -191.37 --------------------------------------------------------------

