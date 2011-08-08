MANILA, Aug 8 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Monday:

- Central bank to release second quarter inflation report

- Bureau of Treasury to hold T-bill auction, 1:00 a.m. [0500 GMT]

- International Container Terminal Services Inc holds investor briefing on first half financial results, 5:00 p.m. [0900 GMT]

- Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima leads Development Budget Coordination Committee briefing to the Senate on proposed 2012 budget, Pecson Room, Senate of the Philippines, GSIS Complex, Pasay City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Cbank: US Treasuries to remain part of reserves > FinMin: US downgrade to raise market risks > Philippines:US credit rating cut a wake-up call > Central bank urges global policy coordination > Metro Pac to spend $4.5 bln for 5-yr expansion > Aquino, rebel leader hold talks in Tokyo > Philippine forex reserves at new peak in July

- The Department of Justice has granted the plea of Metro Pacific Investments Corp for the government to shoulder around 7 billion pesos ($164 million) in right-of-way costs for the road project that would connect the North Luzon and South Luzon expressways. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- The Securities and Exchange Commission has deferred the implementation of new accounting rules that would limit how listed real estate firms recognise revenues and result in a corresponding drop in their reported profits, the regulator's spokesman said. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp has revised its offer to expand and control the Metro Railway Transit 3 system, saying the proposal now includes a provision for a competitive or Swiss challenge. (ALL PAPERS)

- Philex Mining Corp said the value of ore produced from its Padcal mine in January to July rose by 56 percent to 9.52 billion pesos on higher metal prices. (ALL PAPERS)

- Australian firm Indophil Resources NL has shelved plans to sell off its stake in the copper-gold Tampakan project in the southern Philippines as the venture's prospects has reportedly improved, company vice president for corporate affairs Gavan Collery said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- State subsidies to government firms in the first half reached 14.16 billion pesos, up 90 percent from the same period last year, Department of Finance data showed. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The state-run Bases Conversion Development Authority said it was looking to privatise two more military camps -- Fort Magsaysay and Sangley Point -- to raise more money for the government and the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- About 300.9 million shares of Manila Electric Co valued at 27 billion pesos changed hands on Friday, data from the Philippine Stock Exchange showed, amid speculation that the transaction could have been involved the sale of shares of Government Service Insurance System to San Miguel Corp . (BUSINESSMIRROR)

MARKET NEWS > Asian shares to fall on U.S. downgrade > ECB bond plan boosts euro; dollar volatile > World stocks fall for 8th day after wild week > Oil up on jobs data, dlr but posts weekly loss > Gold strikes record after S&P downgrade

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0001 GMT ----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1199.38 -0.06 -0.69 USD/JPY 78.29 0.22 0.17 US 10YR 2.56 -0.07 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1685.39 1.39 23.14 US CRUDE CLc1 84.32 -2.95 -2.56 DOW JONES 11444.61 0.54 60.93 ASIA ADRS 126.90 -0.49 -0.62 FTSE 100 5246.99 -2.71 -146.15 --------------------------------------------------------------

