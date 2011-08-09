MANILA, Aug 9 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday:

- Ayala Land Inc holds analysts' briefing on first half financial and operating results, Romulo Lounge, 25/F of Tower One and Exchange Plaza, Ayala Triangle, Makati City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]

- Globe Telecom Inc holds media briefing on first half financial and operating results, Corporate Showroom, Ground Floor Valero Telepark, 111 Valero Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]

- Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco and other economic managers are resource persons at Senate budget hearing, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines says may sell retail bonds in Q4 > Central bank: No need to change macro assumptions > FinMin: Watching mkt for planned global debt sales > Manila: Regional cbanks in constant communication > Petron Corp doubles H1 net profit > ICTSI Q2 net profit jumps 61 pct on yr

- Vehicle sales for January to June fell 4 percent from the same period last year to 81,550 units owing to supply shortage caused by the disasters that struck Japan in March, industry figures showed. (ALL PAPERS)

- Port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc said it had signed an agreement with Croatian Railways to increase the capacity of the Adriatic Gate Container Terminal in the Port of Rijeka in Croatia. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Budget airline operator Cebu Air Inc said it had finalised a firm order with Airbus, a unit of France's EADS , for the purchase of 30 A321neo aircraft, nearly two months after they signed a memorandum of understanding on the purchase. (ALL PAPERS)

- Manila Electric Co said its generation charge for August will rise by 8.5 centavos per kilowatthour due to higher cost of power purchased from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market and independent producers. (BUSINESSWORLD)

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0002 GMT ----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1119.46 -6.66 -79.92 USD/JPY 77.61 -0.23 -0.18 US 10YR 2.29 -1.26 -0.03 SPOT GOLD 1722.59 0.41 7.09 US CRUDE CLc1 80.38 -1.14 -0.93 DOW JONES 10809.85 -5.55 -634.76 ASIA ADRS 118.53 -6.60 -8.37 FTSE 100 5068.95 -3.39 -178.04 --------------------------------------------------------------

