- Metro Pacific Tollways Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, The Conservatory, Manila Peninsula Hotel, Makati City, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]

- National Statistics Office to release June exports data around 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Central bank to release data on banks' outstanding loans, domestic liquidity as of June; foreign direct investments data as of May

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > C.bank:global crisis more serious than expected > Philippines says sells 6,000 T sugar to S.Korea > Manila c.bank says outflows temporary > Manila says global debt sales not appropriate now > Aquino supports diversifying FX reserves > Muslim rebels say peace deal possible in 2 yrs > Manila offers Bangladesh fuel on 6-mth credit

- Economic managers will review growth targets for this year and the next, with any revisions to be announced within the next eight weeks, given concerns that these have been undermined by renewed global volatility, Socioeconomic Planning Chief Cayetano Paderanga said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Ayala Land Inc has withdrawn plans to set up real estate investment trusts, citing concerns over stringent rules issued by the government. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Philippine banks have diversified investment portfolio abroad and limited exposure to U.S. treasuries that may shield them from any problems related to the Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating, Bank of the Philippine Islands president Aurelio Montinola said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- The consortium operating the Malampaya natural gas project will invest $1 billion to extend the life of the field by 15 years to 2039, Energy Secretary Jose Almendras said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

