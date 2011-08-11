MANILA, Aug 11 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES

- Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima, Central Bank Governor Amando Tetangco are guests at FinanceAsia's 3rd Annual Corporate Treasury & CFO Summit, Makati Shangri-La, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines' June money supply rises 11.4 pct > Philippines' May net FDI inflow double vs April > Philippines' June bank lending up 18.8 pct on yr > Manila studying tax on foreign currency deals > Cbank sees more inflows, need to raise demand > Manila sees H1 farm output up; rice up 14 pct > Philippine June exports fall 10.2 pct yr/yr > Manila Water H1 net income up 2 pct yr/yr

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- Government borrowings in the first half of 2011 dropped nearly 26 percent from a year earlier to 297.578 billion pesos ($7 billion) as the fiscal deficit hit a 10-year low, data from the Bureau of Treasury showed. (ALL PAPERS)

- Conglomerate San Miguel Corp is asking Clark International Airport Corp to resume and accelerate their long-delayed negotiations for the $177 million Diosdado Macapagal International Airport Terminal 2 project north of the capital. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Rizal Commercial Banking Corp said its first half net profit grew 5.4 percent from a year earlier to 2.23 billion pesos on higher fee-based and treasury earnings. (ALL PAPERS)

- Conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc said its companies expect to remit more than 12 billion pesos in taxes, import duties, franchise fees and other remittances to the government. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Metro Pacific Investments Corp is interested in investing in the overall development of the Diosdado Macapagal International Airport in Pampanga province north of Manila, including the construction of a high-speed rail system from Clark to Manila and a terminal for budget airlines, its chairman Manuel Pangilinan said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- The government plans to drop the issuance of tax credit certificates in favor of cash refunds starting next year to reduce scams and speed up the process of returning excess tax payments to exporters and other businesses. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

MARKET NEWS > Asian shares to slump on euro zone debt fears > Wall Street slumps again as investors shun risk > Euro falls as worries turn to European banks > Oil up 4 pct as falling US supplies trump economy > Spot gold at fresh record high as stocks plunge ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT 0010 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1120.76 -4.42 -51.77 USD/JPY 76.86 0.08 0.06 US 10YR 2.17 3.77 0.08 SPOT GOLD 1800.99 0.36 6.49 US CRUDE CLc1 81.40 -1.80 -1.49 DOW JONES 10719.94 -4.62 -519.83 ASIA ADRS 119.74 -4.09 -5.11 FTSE 100 5007.16 -3.05 -157.76 -------------------------------------------------------------

($1 = 42.5 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt <0#USBMK=> World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)